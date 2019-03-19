Versapay and Cashbook Partner to Launch Cash Application and Bank Reconciliation Module

Versapay (TSXV:VPY), a fintech company who provides invoice-to-cash solutions announced that they are partnering with Cashbook. With over 20 years experience in automating high volume cash transactions, Cashbook applies software solutions to improve this process. As quoted in the press release: “We are excited to work with VersaPay to offer the most complete invoice-to-cash solution … Continued









