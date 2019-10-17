VersaPay Acquires Major Supply Chain Company

The North America-based supply chain company has operations across 500 locations and over 60,000 carriers.









VersaPay (TSXV:VPY), an invoice fintech company announced that it has acquired a supply chain company that operates over 60,000 carriers and 500 locations. Together, the partnership is designed to further streamline invoice payments, collections and accounts receivable operations for its clients.

As quoted in the press release:

The Client recently acquired a company that has been using VersaPay ARCÒ for more than two years, and their experience has been so positive that they recommended the solution to their new parent. After reviewing the results their newly acquired division had achieved with ARC, the Client elected to implement the solution across its entire business, providing a great self-serve experience to its customers, and driving cost savings in the Finance department. “We are very pleased to work alongside this North American supply chain company as they automate their AR process and make it easier for their customers to do business with them.,” said Craig O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer of VersaPay. “That this win is the result of an existing client’s experience is a testament to the positive impact ARC has on our clients’ businesses.”

Click here to read the full press release.