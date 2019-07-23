UP Fintech to Expand into Singapore

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), online brokerage and financial services company based in China announced that is has been granted a capital markets services license in Singapore. UP Fintech is a company that enables investors to trade across several currencies through its proprietary mobile trading platform. As quoted in the press release: The licence will help the … Continued









UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), online brokerage and financial services company based in China announced that is has been granted a capital markets services license in Singapore. UP Fintech is a company that enables investors to trade across several currencies through its proprietary mobile trading platform.

As quoted in the press release:

The licence will help the Company expand its global capabilities to keep up with increasing demand for capital markets services and will allow Tiger Brokers Singapore to commence providing securities and derivatives trading services to Singaporean residents. Tianhua Wu, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, “We are excited about our foray into the financial industry in Singapore and look forward to giving institutional clients and Singaporean residents the opportunity to invest locally and globally through our innovative trading platform. Singapore continues to play a critical role in global capital markets and we look forward to contributing to Singapore’s continued growth.”

