Trackopolis Reports Improved EBITDA in Q2 Results

Trackopolis (TSXV:TRAK), data analysis software company announced improvements in both EBITDA and net loss figures in its second quarter financial results. As its enterprise client base grew over the quarter, subscription sales footed C$1.2 million. Figures increased by 4 percent compared to the same time last year.

As quoted in the press release:

“During Q2 2019 operational adjustments resulted in an 88% improvement to EBITDA compared with Q1 2018. We have been very pleased with the success and speed of the operating adjustments and the improvements made to EBITDA and net loss. Recalibrating our overall strategy on opportunities where our competitive advantage is illustrated by existing customers positions the company to achieve our target of both operating profitability and continued growth of our customer base,” stated Brent Moore, CEO of Trakopolis. “Our ability to work with market leaders in different segments, combined with our customizable, hardware agnostic platform has allowed us to differentiate our services offering in the industrial internet of things market. Since the beginning of 2019 we have concentrated our efforts on utilizing our product/solution positioning, established customers and sales channels to drive improvements in top and bottom-line operating results. We look forward to working with clients to deliver, comprehensive, end-to-end industrial internet of things solutions.”

