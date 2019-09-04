SurveyMonkey Acquires GetFeedback

SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), online survey company with over 17 million users has acquired GetFeedback, a survey company that has worked with companies including eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and HBO. The cash transaction was estimated to be valued at close to US$68 million. As quoted in the press release: GetFeedback offers unique functionality, including a feature called … Continued









SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), online survey company with over 17 million users has acquired GetFeedback, a survey company that has worked with companies including eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and HBO. The cash transaction was estimated to be valued at close to US$68 million.

As quoted in the press release:

GetFeedback offers unique functionality, including a feature called Actions, which allows customers to surface time-sensitive customer feedback and take intelligent action based on operational data within Salesforce, to enhance the customer experience. According to the Gartner report authored by Analysts Jim Davies and Ed Thompson, Market Guide for Voice-of-the-Customer Solutions (6 November 2018) (Gartner subscription required), “Voice of the customer (VoC) capabilities are needed to provide an outside-in view of customer experience (CX). Without these capabilities, it is difficult to quantify customer sentiment and perceptions, identify improvement opportunities, understand the customer journey, and measure the impact of CX projects.” With GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey will offer a premier customer experience solution within the Salesforce ecosystem. By combining customer data with feedback data, the companies will deliver a premium user experience for collecting, sharing, and acting on customer feedback within global enterprises. The SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback teams will leverage their combined product offerings to provide an innovative customer experience solution for current and future enterprise customers that can be deployed in days.

Click here to read the full press release.

