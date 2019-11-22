Subscription Revenues Drive Ooma’s Bottom Line

The California-based communications platform saw its revenues climb 21 percent as subscription models drove growth.









Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), a communications platform firm announced a 21 percent rise in revenues, climbing 21 percent compared to the same time last year. Driving this growth were its subscription revenues from business clients, accounting from 92 percent of its revenues.

As quoted in the press release:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $39.6 million, up 21% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $36.5 million and was 92% of total revenue, driven by 24% year-over-year growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services.

Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $6.8 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss includes a $3.1 million charge relating to certain restructuring activities taken at the end of the quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million, compared to ($0.2) million loss in third quarter fiscal 2019.

For more information about non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation provided in this release. “Ooma delivered strong results for the third quarter of our 2020 fiscal year”, said Eric Stang, chief executive officer. “We achieved 21% year-over-year revenue growth, driven primarily by 67% growth in subscription services revenues from business customers, and an important milestone with non-GAAP profitability. We also took actions in Q3 to strengthen our focus on serving and growing business customers going forward”.

