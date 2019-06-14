Sensibill Partners with NCR Corporation

Fintech

Sensibill, digital receipt technology company has partnered with point of sale company NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to provide solutions for its banking customers. Here, the companies will offer services that enable customers to manage and organize their receipts.

As quoted in the press release:

“We believe in delivering connected experiences that makes it easy to bank, shop and pay – enabling our financial institutions to better understand their customers and deliver the best customer experience,” said Doug Brown, SVP and GM, Digital Banking, NCR.

NCR is a world-leading POS provider and this partnership allows the entire NCR enterprise to leverage Sensibill’s receipt technology. The partnership also signals continued expansion and a new network of financial institutions for Sensibill, further establishing the firm as the preferred provider for digital receipts and item-level data for banks.

