NexJ Systems Launches Strategic Partnership Program

NexJ Systems (TSX:NXJ), a customer relationship management (CRM) company focused on the finance industry announced the launch of its strategic partnership program. With clients including Wells Fargo (NASDQ:WFC), RBC (TSX:RY) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), NexJ systems is seeking parters and consultants. Through these partnerships, NexJ will provide training and resources to drive client acquisition.

As quoted in the press release:

Speaking about the program, Vlad Hachinski, Vice President, Partnership Success at NexJ Systems Inc. says, “Our ultimate goal is to ensure superior client engagements by unleashing the combined value of our partners’ expertise and NexJ’s ICM. Our partners and NexJ will benefit from an expanded sales & service footprint, and increased diversity of offerings, leading to growth in sales, market share, and innovation in the FinTech space”. At the heart of the partner program lies NexJ’s ongoing commitment to innovation and a relentless desire to create value for our clients. Through select partners, NexJ believes its program can help customers more easily benefit from new technologies and extend their competitive differentiation.

