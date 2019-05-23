NexJ Systems Launches Cloud Platform for Wealth Management Services

NexJ Systems (TSX:NXJ), artificial-intelligence powered CRM company focused on the financial services sector announced it has launched the Private Cloud CRM for Wealth Management in its early release. The platform is deigned to streamline customer relationship information from householding capabilities, software for recording meeting notes and lead generation. As quoted in the press release: “The introduction … Continued









NexJ Systems (TSX:NXJ), artificial-intelligence powered CRM company focused on the financial services sector announced it has launched the Private Cloud CRM for Wealth Management in its early release. The platform is deigned to streamline customer relationship information from householding capabilities, software for recording meeting notes and lead generation.

As quoted in the press release:

“The introduction of this new, configurable offering, built specifically for Wealth Management, greatly reduces a firm’s time to market and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best vertical market CRM on the planet. The design goals were to build a product that incorporated out-of-the-box capabilities resulting from our work with some of the largest wealth management institutions in the world,” said Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems Inc. “Beyond the application functionality, we believe deploying on a private cloud is the only choice for firms where data integrity and maximizing compliance requirements is of high priority.” Customers choosing the Early Access Program will also receive a 15% discount and a 1-year term (reduced from 3 years) on conversion, cancelable within 30 days. Free setup is included, along with 24/7 support. The program starts on June 1, 2019, and extends until September 30, 2019. Applications are now being accepted, starting today.

