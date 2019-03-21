Mogo Finance Technology Grows to 800,000 Members

Mogo Finance Technology (TSX:MOGO,NASDAQ:MOGO), a fintech company that offers VisaDebit cards, personal loans, credit score viewing and MogoCrypto announced that they reached over 800,000 members. Last year, Mogo Finance Technology increased its membership rates by 39 percent. As quoted in the press release: “We are bringing together a range of digital financial solutions to make it … Continued









Mogo Finance Technology (TSX:MOGO,NASDAQ:MOGO), a fintech company that offers VisaDebit cards, personal loans, credit score viewing and MogoCrypto announced that they reached over 800,000 members. Last year, Mogo Finance Technology increased its membership rates by 39 percent.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are bringing together a range of digital financial solutions to make it easy and engaging for consumers to get financially fit, and Canadians are increasingly responding to this proposition,” said David Feller, Mogo’s Founder and CEO. “With the near-term roll-out of several new products, as well as ongoing enhancements to current products, we will have even more ways to attract new members to our platform, bringing us closer toward our goal of one million members.” Greg Feller, President & CFO, added: “With more than 800,000 members and growing evidence of our ability to quickly launch products and monetize them, we have built a valuable distribution platform. This is supporting our strategy to partner to bring best-in-class products to our members, which is a key strategic focus in 2019.”

Click here to read the full press release.