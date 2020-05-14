Marble Launches Proprietary Credit Rebuilding SaaS Product, Score-Up, with Loans Canada

Marble Financial is pleased to announce a greater expansion in its strategic partnership with Loans Canada, offering their customers Marble’s proprietary credit rebuilding SAAS product, Score-Up.









Marble Financial Inc. (CSE:MRBL) (CNSX:MRBL.CN) (OTC:MRBLF) (“Marble” or the “Company”) a financial technology company that empowers Canadians’ toward a positive financial future, is pleased to announce a greater expansion in its strategic partnership with Loans Canada, offering their customers Marble’s proprietary credit rebuilding SAAS product, Score-Up.

Marble a leader in financial technology solutions, and Loans Canada, a front runner in loan comparison software that’s served over one million Canadians, are expanding their existing relationship to include our 2nd credit rebuilding SaaS product, Score-Up, in addition to our existing Fast Track program. Our Score-Up offering to Loans Canada’s customer base presents a new growth channel of opportunity to empower Canadians in making better borrowing decisions with improved credit scores and financial literacy.

A recent study by Loans Canada, around the Vulnerability of Canadian Consumers during COVID-19, found 73% of respondents think their credit score will be negatively affected and nearly half of respondents who have turned to their banks for financial support are being turned away due to factors that includes poor credit scores. This data indicates a growing emphasis for good credit and a larger number of Canadians concerned about credit degradation. This data positively impacts the value of Marble’s credit rebuilding products and further solidifies our increasing market opportunity for growth in 2020 and beyond.

The inclusion of Score-Up, alongside our Fast-Track product, to the Loans Canada platform will enable Canadians to positively impact their credit standing and present additional opportunities to qualify for other Loans Canada partner products in the future.

“We think Score-Up is an excellent tool for consumers who are looking for ways to boost their credit score and qualify for better rates,” says Scott Satov, Loans Canada CEO. “We are excited to add a technology solution as robust and unique as Score-Up to our platform.”

“Adding Score-Up to an already successful partnership is a great endorsement for Marble and the continued growth in our personal finance and credit wellness solution suite,” says Marble CEO Karim Nanji. “Given these uncertain economic times around COVID-19, together, we can continue to build confidence with Canadians when planning their financial future”.

About Loans Canada Launched in 2012 as Canada’s first loan comparison platform, Loans Canada is a financial technology company that matches Canadian borrowers to lenders and alternative solution providers. When a borrower submits an application on LoansCanada.ca, the request is processed through Loans Canada’s proprietary lender matching technology and the borrower is matched with multiple, alternative solutions for their request. Home to one of Canada’s largest lender networks, Loans Canada is the best online destination for loans, debt relief, credit improvement and related services.

For further information, please visit www.loanscanada.ca

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTCQB: MRBLF) We are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that fully understand the benefits and drawbacks of credit in Canada. Marble helps Canadians rebuild their credit to gain access to prime lending, through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast-Track, Score-Up, and Credit-Meds. Our proven strategy guides our customers back to a meaningful credit score, 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at http://mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino,

Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

