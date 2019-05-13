LiteLink Subsidiary Signs LOI with Datable Technology

LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT) announced that its affiliate uBUCK Technologies SEZC has signed an LOI with Datable Technology. uBUCK, a digital payments platform will integrate Datable Technology’s marketing and rewards platform onto its digital wallet and uBUCK Mastercard services. As quoted in the press release: “Datable provides consumers of Fortune 500 brands with access to over … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

“Datable provides consumers of Fortune 500 brands with access to over 300 digital gift cards from leading retailers including Starbucks, Walmart, and Target. The partnership with uBUCK provides Datable with a unique and flexible cash card offering that our brand customers are looking to provide to consumers as rewards for engagement,” says Robert Craig, CEO of Datable Technology. Mr. Craig added, “We have proven that PLATFORM³ delivers value to leading consumer brands and consumers, the uBUCK partnership is a new source of transaction-based revenues for Datable. In 2019, Datable is launching new products and applications leveraging the opt-in personally identifiable information that for PLATFORM³ technology collects to generate new transaction-based revenues.”

