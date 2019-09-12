LiteLink Signs Agreement with Datable Technology

Fintech

September 12th, 2019

LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT), a technology company announced that its subsidiary uBUCK Technologies, a fintech firm has signed a definitive commercial agreement with mobile platform, Datable Technology. As part of the partnership, uBUCK will be providing consumer rewards services in line with Datable’s portfolio of 300 digital gift cards.

As quoted in the press release:

Datable provides consumers of Fortune 500 brands with access to over 300 digital gift cards from leading companies including Starbucks, Walmart, and Target. The partnership with uBUCK provides Datable with a unique and flexible cash card offering that its brand customers are looking to provide to consumers as rewards for engagement. PLATFORM³ allows consumer brands to reward consumers for purchasing, viewing content, sharing content via social media, referring friends and completing surveys.

The strategic relationship will provide uBUCK with access to Datable’s proprietary rewards platform, allowing customers to earn rewards for payments and purchases made within uBUCK Pay digital wallet or on their uBUCK Mastercard from anywhere in the world. At the same time, Datable will integrate the uBUCK prepaid credit cards into its reward portals for consumers to purchase with their points on Datable’s client’s portals. This strategic relationship benefits both companies in strengthening their market offerings.

“We are very excited to take our strategic relationship with Datable to the next level, which we believe will result in immediate growth of the uBUCK Pay platform,” said James Youn, CEO of uBUCK. “Datable stands out in our eyes as the #1 Rewards platform on the market, as it continues to sign up well-known brands and expand its offerings. Now uBUCK is going to be a part of that and potentially gain access to millions of new users.”

Click here to read the full press release.

