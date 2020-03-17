InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. Provides Corporate Review

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. provides shareholders a review of business highlights pertaining to its recent restructuring.









InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSXV:ISGI), an insurtech innovator utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver a specialized Hospitality Liability insurance policy, today provides shareholders a review of business highlights pertaining to its recent restructuring.

As previously announced (http://nnw.fm/s7Nw1), InsuraGuest in February closed an arrangement constituting its official name and ticker symbol change to InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ISGI) from Manado Gold Corp. (TSXV: MDO), as well as the Company’s transition into the technology sector. Additionally, InsuraGuest consolidated its common shares and closed a private placement of 10,275,525 units for gross proceeds of $2,055,105.

With these operative objectives in place, InsuraGuest will now focus on the accelerated marketing of its Hospitality Liability policy, which as of January 2020 the Company is licensed to sell in 18 states. The specialized Hospitality Liability policy was created specifically for InsuraGuest and is the first line of defense for its member properties and their guests.

“Moving forward we will continue to use the funds raised to increase sales, expand our marketing efforts, and become licensed in all 50 states,” states Douglas Anderson CEO and chairman of InsuraGuest. “By keeping our heads down and growing our business, we will create long-term shareholder value.”

InsuraGuest will market its platform and policy combination directly to hotel and vacation rental properties. InsuraGuest’s platform is currently capable of integrating with approximately 71 different hotel and vacation rental property management systems, giving it access to millions of rooms worldwide.

The Company continues to pursue expansion opportunities in the United States, and has plans to expand to its distribution platform and Hospitality Liability policy to the United Kingdom and Europe regions by third quarter 2020, as well as expansion into Asia by the end of 2020.

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSX-V: ISGI) is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company utilizing its proprietary flagship insurtech software platform, InsuraGuest, to integrate with hotel and vacation rental property management systems. This integration helps transfer member properties exposure to liability by automatically delivering our specialized liability insurance policy, the Hospitality Liability policy, to each guest at check-in. Through the insurtech platform and the Hospitality Liability policy, member properties and their guests are protected and benefit from the potential accident and loss coverage during their stay on property. The specialized Hospitality Liability policy was created specifically for InsuraGuest and is the first line of defense for both the property and the guest. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.InsuraGuest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

