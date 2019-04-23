Global Payout Builds Strategic Alliance in Puerto Rico

Global Payout (OTC:GOHE) subsidiary MTrac Tech signed an agreement with unnamed Puerto Rican company to provide its payment platform services to the legal cannabis industry in Puerto Rico. MTrac’s suite of services include solutions for blockchain, e-wallets, compliance and digital payments. As quoted in the press release: “The Company’s move into Puerto Rico, in my … Continued









Global Payout (OTC:GOHE) subsidiary MTrac Tech signed an agreement with unnamed Puerto Rican company to provide its payment platform services to the legal cannabis industry in Puerto Rico. MTrac’s suite of services include solutions for blockchain, e-wallets, compliance and digital payments.

As quoted in the press release:

“The Company’s move into Puerto Rico, in my opinion, signifies continued and growing acceptance in this industry and evidences the continued expansion of MTrac as a key partner to regulatory agencies looking to bring their legal cannabis industries into compliance. Over the last several months MTrac has shown, through continued growth in revenue, expansion into new states and territories, and the development of strategic partnerships, that they intend to bring MTrac to every legal cannabis business out there,” said CEO Ms. Vanessa Luna. The Company will continue to provide updates to its valued shareholders on the current state of their business as the year progresses. About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE)

Since the Company’s inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

