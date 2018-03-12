Glance Technologies Sets Date for Shareholder Meeting

Glance Technologies (CSE:GET; OTCQB:GLNNF) has announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 12, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote in respect of the election of Glance’s directors and auditors. The Annual General Meeting will also address the matters raised in a shareholder requisition, namely a resolution to remove three of Glance’s five incumbent directors and to replace the removed directors with three dissident directors nominated by Penny Green. As previously disclosed, Glance received a requisition for a shareholders’ meeting from Ms. Green subsequent to terminating Ms. Green as an officer of Glance.

Shareholders as of April 20, 2018 will be entitled to vote on the matters raised at the Annual General Meeting and will receive detailed information about the above matters in the form of a management information circular (the “Circular”) in advance of June 12, 2018. Shareholders should read the Circular carefully before reaching any decision with regard to their vote. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action in respect of voting their shares.

Glance remains focused on its strategy of enhancing shareholder value through the development of its Glance Pay mobile payment system and its end to end blockchain solution for a rewards based cryptocurrency.