Fintech Payments Data Systems Partners with Pineapple Payments

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS), a company focused on secure payments processing announced that it is partnering with Pineapple Payments. Through this partnership, Pineapple Payments is providing its invoice management software and automated onboarding solutions, further expanding Payment Data Systems distribution channels.

As quoted in the press release:

Vaden Landers, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Payment Data Systems, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Pineapple Payments to combine two best-in-class technologies that are highly complementary and synergistic to create virtually unmatched payment processing capabilities. Our payment facilitation platform will strategically serve Pineapple’s current and prospective customer base by drastically simplifying the customer enrollment and onboarding experience while providing value-oriented, scalable technology that allows for payments to be collected in a variety of ways including on-line, via mobile phone, or in person. We are extremely enthusiastic to be moving forward with Brian Shanahan, Jon and the Pineapple team as we continue to focus on gaining traction within these bill-centric verticals and scale our PayFac technology.” “The Pineapple Payments team is very excited about our new partnership with Payment Data Systems. Their experience and expertise drive new opportunities for us and increases our value-offerings,” said Jon Halpern, Co-founder and President of Pineapple Payments. “The synergy and strategy in this partnership is powerful, with Payment Data Systems’ unique PayFac functionality complementing our enhanced online bill presentment and payment technology platform. Through our combined technologies, we’re not only entering major emerging market segments, but leading them with a broader and more technologically advanced range of payments capabilities.”

