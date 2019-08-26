Ebixcash Partners with PMS Bazaar

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) insurance and financial services industry fintech company announced that its subsidiary, Ebixcash is partnering with online investment platform, PMS Bazaar based in India. As part of the partnership, the companies are building a comprehensive portfolio management portal that includes features designed for analyzing metrics, investment advice and alternative fund investing. As quoted in … Continued









Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) insurance and financial services industry fintech company announced that its subsidiary, Ebixcash is partnering with online investment platform, PMS Bazaar based in India. As part of the partnership, the companies are building a comprehensive portfolio management portal that includes features designed for analyzing metrics, investment advice and alternative fund investing.

As quoted in the press release:

EbixCash partnership with PMS Bazaar is historic as it will leverage the comprehensive offering to cover its entire wealth management functions across its various business units, replacing multiple legacy systems and improving efficiency. The newly introduced portal lets investors look into their PMS & AIF dashboards comprising different investments with comparison charts, analytics metrics and other information combined with expert investment advice. Now investors can seamlessly analyze their entire gamut of investments in a click. The comprehensive platform offers investors easy access to various PMS & AIF investment reports in one go. For more information on PMS Bazaar, please visit www.pmsbazaar.com The EbixCash Financial Technology Division is targeting to provide technology-based end-to-end SaaS products and services to the Financial Industry worldwide. The Division has emerged as a leader in India in the segments of lending technology, asset & wealth management technology, travel technology besides having grown its international expanse to Europe, Middle East, Africa and ASEAN countries. With an estimated 70 percent of its revenues coming from International operations while centralizing its intellectual property in India, the Division has continued to live the “Make in India” dream laid out by the Indian PM Narendra Modi.

