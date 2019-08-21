Ebix and Annuity Platform FIDx Join Forces

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), insurance and financial services ecommerce company announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx). FIDx is a platform that is among the first to have both annuity and investment products available on a single platform. Typically strict regulation has prevented these products from being offered together. As quoted in … Continued









Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), insurance and financial services ecommerce company announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx). FIDx is a platform that is among the first to have both annuity and investment products available on a single platform. Typically strict regulation has prevented these products from being offered together.

As quoted in the press release:

Historically, these types of annuity offerings have been unpopular with financial advisors due to complex regulations and challenging to transact, given a lack of innovative platforms to bring those products to the advisors’ fingertips. Through this strategic partnership, the Ebix product marketplace is now integrated and available on the FIDx platform, bringing new products to Advisors, and opening new markets to the Insurance carriers. “With this collaboration, we are expanding into a brand-new market where the tools to support Annuity and Life Insurance sales have not previously existed. We are thrilled to be partnering with FidX to create an innovative solution that will be exciting to Advisors in this sector, and expand the reach of our core clients,” said Chad Ross, Vice President and Head of Business Development. “This was a natural partnership, and we’re excited to be on the frontline of this industry-changing technology.”

