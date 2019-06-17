Descartes Systems Partners with Nolan Transportation Group

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) a logistics technology company announced that it has partnered with Nolan Transportation Group in deploying its Descartes MacroPoint freight visibility solutions. Through its transportation management system, Descartes provides real-time visibility tracking data for shipment carriers. As quoted in the press release: The cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint real-time freight tracking solution gives carriers, … Continued









Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) a logistics technology company announced that it has partnered with Nolan Transportation Group in deploying its Descartes MacroPoint freight visibility solutions. Through its transportation management system, Descartes provides real-time visibility tracking data for shipment carriers.

As quoted in the press release:

The cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint real-time freight tracking solution gives carriers, brokers, shippers and logistics service providers, like NTG, real-time visibility into the location and status of every load. Using the Descartes solution integrated with its proprietary transportation management system (TMS), NTG is improving the efficiency of transportation operations and communication of in-transit freight status with customers and being more proactive in managing potential supply chain disruptions with intelligent, actionable real-time visibility data. “We’re pleased that our solution is supporting NTG’s rapid growth and helping to enhance service by delivering improved customer shipment visibility and stronger carrier relationships,” said Brian Hodgson, SVP Industry Strategy at Descartes. “With logistics companies facing greater customer expectations for shipment visibility, having the right technology partner is essential for seamless and reliable tracking services for our customers.”

Click here to read the full press release.