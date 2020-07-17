Datametrex Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Yuan, BA, CPA, CGA as new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).









Datametrex AI Limited (“Datametrex” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Yuan, BA, CPA, CGA as new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

This new addition to the Company’s executive leadership team brings with her nearly 26 years of financial experience in accounting and financial control with a combination of private and public companies in a variety of industries including cannabis, resource, and financial services. Andrea Yuan will work to ensure Datametrex’s financial health through strategic planning and management of the company’s finances.

Prior to joining Datametrex, Ms. Yuan was Chief Financial Officer for several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. She and has been involved in several private placements, prospectus filings, flow-through financings, and corporate audits. Andrea is fluent in both English and Mandarin (oral and written).

“I am thrilled to join Datametrex and this impressive leadership team with a history of growing great companies,” said Andrea Yuan. “Datametrex’s newly announced Health Security with selling Covid-19 test kit is well positioned for success, and I am happy to be a part of this journey.”

Ms. Yuan is a Certified General Accountant in British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire. She obtained her Bachelor of Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1994. Ms. Yuan started her career as an internal auditor and then as team head of the internal audit department at the Bank of China’s Shanghai Pudong branch in China from 1994 through to 1999. After arriving in Canada in spring of 1999, Andrea worked as an accountant at a small accounting firm while she worked towards her CGA designation.

Andrea moved to Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, in 2004 where she worked in the firm’s audit group. From November 2006 until 2009, Andrea was employed as an audit manager at Davidson. From 2009 until October 2011, Ms. Yuan was employed as an audit principal at Davidson. In addition to overseeing a variety of Canadian public company audit files, she was also responsible for conducting the audits of various foreign public companies including Chinese and Korean companies.

“On behalf of the executive team and our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Steve Kang for his dedication and hard work during his tenure as CFO. I wish Steve nothing but success in his future endeavours. The appointment of Ms. Yuan as the Company’s new CFO represents a great addition to our leadership team, and I look forward to working with Andrea as we move the Company forward,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

Steve Kang, the current CFO of the Company, has resigned from his position and will stay on for the next several weeks to support Datametrex during the transition of the financial leadership.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

