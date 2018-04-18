Chargeback Gurus and JetPay Announce Partnership

JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY), a leading provider of debit and credit card processing services, payroll, tax, human capital management and prepaid card services announced a strategic partnership with Chargeback Gurus0

The company said that the new partnership would offer businesses the comined services needed to improve risk management and overall payment processing services.

As quoted in the press release:

Chargeback Gurus offers solutions that help merchants manage fraud as well as fight and recover chargebacks. The collection of more chargebacks allows merchants to minimize losses and increase their overall profitability. “Delivering valuable solutions that will provide benefits to our merchants is part of our plan to help make the complex simple for our customers,” said Diane (Vogt) Faro, Chief Executive Officer of JetPay. “Partnerships are important to JetPay, and we are excited about the referral agreement JetPay now has in place with Chargeback Gurus.”

