Fintech Investing

Chargeback Gurus and JetPay Announce Partnership

« VersaPay Signs Agreement …
• April 18, 2018
Add Comment

JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY), a leading provider of debit and credit card processing services, payroll, tax, human capital management and prepaid card services announced a strategic partnership with Chargeback Gurus0

The company said that the new partnership would offer businesses the comined services needed to improve risk management and overall payment processing services.

As quoted in the press release:

Chargeback Gurus offers solutions that help merchants manage fraud as well as fight and recover chargebacks. The collection of more chargebacks allows merchants to minimize losses and increase their overall profitability.

“Delivering valuable solutions that will provide benefits to our merchants is part of our plan to help make the complex simple for our customers,” said Diane (Vogt) Faro, Chief Executive Officer of JetPay. “Partnerships are important to JetPay, and we are excited about the referral agreement JetPay now has in place with Chargeback Gurus.”

Click here for the full text release.

Looking for Blockchain Stocks?

 

Find them in your free report.



Get My Free Report

Get the Latest Fintech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Fintech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Fintech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for Blockchain Stocks?

 

Find them in your free report.



Get My Free Report
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply