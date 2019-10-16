Bottomline Technologies Partners with Currencycloud

Together the two companies will provide cross-border payments infrastructure for a leading entertainment accounting firm.









Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), fintech frm announced that it is partnering with Currencycloud, a cross-border payments company for Hargenant Global. Focused on accounting for the film and entertainment industry, Hargenant Global will be combining the two companies infrastructures for cross-border payment services.

As quoted in the press release:

“With globalisation, many of our customers are asking for payments to be added in several currencies and our goal is to remove complexity, to make an international payment as easy as a domestic one,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Bottomline Technologies, Europe. “Given some of the Foreign Exchange specialisms involved, we chose to partner with Currencycloud and their pioneering APIs – together we can deliver real value for our customers.” By combining Bottomline’s intelligent payments platform seamlessly through open APIs with Currencycloud, customers will enjoy a simple-to-use transaction process to pay suppliers and employees abroad. Currencycloud’s open infrastructure allows the new service to plug-in directly to Bottomline’s payment solution. This value-add service means businesses of all sizes can send and, ultimately, receive money overseas in the local currency and at very competitive rates.

