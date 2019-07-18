YDX signs 2 new Arkave VR Arenas in Prince George, British Columbia

YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX, OTC:YDRMF, FSE:A2PB03) (“YDX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the purchase of two Arkave VR Arenas from the new Virtual Reality gaming facility “Game Changerz VR” (the Client) located in Prince George, BC, Canada.









The new state of the art facility is currently on the last stages of renovations and opening date is set for September. It will host two Arkave VR Arenas and other attractions such as single VR stations, racing simulators, a retro room with arcades machines and other VR experiences. The facility will be able host parties and events.

These will be the 3rd and 4th Arenas announced to be opened in Canada. The facility in Toronto, Another Reality, is also on the last stages of renovation and inauguration is about to be set. In Vancouver, the Arkave VR flagship store in Gastown also has to go through renovations before it can be open to be public and is currently been used for private demonstrations and as a closed lab.

About VR Game Changerz :: https://www.facebook.com/gamechangerzvr/

A few years ago, we tried out one of those $20 VR goggles and although the concept was cool, the graphics were terrible and the experiences were lacking. Fast forward to last year, we tried an HTC Vive VR headset which changed the way we thought about virtual reality and it became a “game changer” in the world of video games.

We wanted the world to know about the magic of VR and began researching what was out there. We discovered VR arcades were popping up all over the world and the idea of opening one in Prince George was born.

We want to bring a first-class experience to our community with state of the art equipment in a safe, family-friendly environment, offering parties, team building, single and multi-player game play with all that VR has to offer. We’ll be adding a bit of nostalgia to our Centre called the Retro Room, offering old school pinball and 80’s arcade style games.

September 1, 2019 is our opening day goal and we have a lot to achieve before that happens. In the coming weeks, we’ll be posting a ton of info so stay tuned and “follow us” through our awesome adventure!

Address: 110 – 1437 Commercial Cres (317.21 mi), Prince George, British Columbia V2M 0A1

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena – https://sales.arkavevr.com/ – a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centres throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global – www.ydreamsglobal.com – have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival – www.gameonfestival.com – is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

Although the project represents a growing trend and focus on creative VR projects for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics at this moment from the project are not material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recent completed projects and those in the Company’s current pipeline.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

