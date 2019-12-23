Microbot Medical Unveils World’s First Fully Disposable Robot for Endovascular Procedures

Microbot Medical revealed LIBERTY, the world’s first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular and cardiovascular procedures.









Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) revealed LIBERTY, the world’s first fully disposable robotic system for use in neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular procedures, on Monday (December 23).

The LIBERTY robotic system features a unique compact design with the capability to be operated remotely, reduce radiation exposure and physical strain to the physician, as well as the potential to eliminate the use of multiple consumables through its “One & Done” capabilities. Microbot is set to publicly display and demonstrate LIBERTY to investors, journalists and healthcare industry leaders on Monday, January 13, 2020, in San Francisco. “LIBERTY is set to revolutionize the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures, by eliminating the need for capital equipment, reducing radiation exposure and aiming to streamline the use of disposables during these complex procedures,” commented Harel Gadot, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman.

