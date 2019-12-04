Non-Invasive Wi-Fi Detection Technology Offering Potential Public Safety Solution

First Responder Technologies’ innovative Wi-Fi weapons detection system was recently featured in Canadian Security Magazine in a story on new weapons detection systems.









First Responder Technologies’ innovative Wi-Fi weapons detection system was recently featured in Canadian Security Magazine in a story on new weapons detection systems. First Responder is developing the technology out of Rutgers University, where Dr. Yingying (Jennifer) Chen runs the Wireless Information Network Laboratory (WINLAB). The team’s research has shown that Wi-Fi waves can be used to accurately detect concealed weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items in a quick and economical manner.

According to author Dr. Kelly W. Sundberg, First Responder’s Wi-Fi detection technology is noteworthy because it does not result in the privacy or health concerns other security systems have caused. “Chen’s notion of using Wi-Fi as a weapons detection system offers the possibility for a more safe, effective and economic means to safeguard buildings and sites. While many people justifiably become concerned when they are exposed to microwave or x-ray radiation, nearly all feel totally comfortable and safe with Wi-Fi — a technology that has become an innocuous part of our daily lives.”

By mitigating these health and privacy concerns, First Responder’s Wi-Fi detection technology offers a potential security solution that can be easily implemented without disrupting the public. This has the potential to accelerate adoption as rising concerns regarding gun violence and public safety demand more innovative means of protecting the public.

