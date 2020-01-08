Zebra Partners with Office Depot to Supply Mobile Solutions

Zebra mobile computing solutions has been selected by Office Depot to help transform its customer experience and improve efficiency.









Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced that Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) has selected Zebra mobile computing solutions to help transform its customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

As quoted in the press release:

Office Depot is streamlining warehouse and delivery operations with TC51 and TC56 touch computers running the Workforce Connect Push to Talk (PTT) voice solution and RS507X ring imagers. All of this will be demonstrated at Zebra’s booth (#3301) at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO on Jan. 12-14, 2020 in New York City. Office Depot replaced its consumer-grade devices and migrated its store, distribution center and delivery software applications to the Android™ operating system (OS) and deployed 10,000 enterprise-grade Zebra TC51 touch computers – enhancing the performance of store and distribution center associates. The TC51 mobile devices and RS507X ring imagers have also improved distribution center productivity and order pick and fulfillment rate. In addition, Office Depot selected Zebra OneCare® support for extended technical support and access to software updates well beyond the product warranty, expert technical support and Zebra’s LifeGuard™ for Android security updates.

