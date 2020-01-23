VitalHub Sells DOCit Mobile App Solution for Multi-Site Deployment

VitalHub has announced the sale of DOCit, a cloud-based mobile app for long term care providers, to Caressant Care Nursing.









VitalHub (TSXV:VHI) has announced the sale of DOCit, a cloud-based forms and task management mobile app for long term care providers, to Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Limited.

Caressant Care owns and operates 15 Long Term Care homes and 10 adjoined Retirement homes across Ontario, striving to provide excellence in care to its 2,000+ residents. This sale to Caressant Care marks an important multi-site deployment of the DOCit app, as Caressant Care will leverage the application’s multi-site reporting capabilities allowing for organization-wide trending, multi-site data analytics and benchmarking. The DOCit mobile app will allow Caressant Care’s direct care staff to become truly mobile; replacing manual paper forms, schedules, task lists, etc., providing mobile access through the integration of smartphones and tablets into clinical workflow. DOCit provides the ability to organize tasks and record critical resident activity when it happens in real time. DOCit has demonstrated positive effect on improving care quality, saving time and cost, ensuring data accuracy, and increasing staff satisfaction.

