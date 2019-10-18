Verizon Launches 5G Technology for VR and AR

The new technology will allow for AR shopping and low-latency gaming at scale through its mobile cloud-based services.









Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced that it is developing affordable mobile cloud services to enable virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities. Its technology advances are designed for the scaling of low-latency cloud gaming services, AR shopping and visceral science applications, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

5G technology and Verizon’s Intelligent Edge Network are designed to provide real time cloud services on the edge of the network nearest to the customer. Because of the heavy imaging and graphics that would benefit from this technology, many of these applications will run significantly better on a GPU. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality (AR/VR/XR), AAA Gaming, and Real-time Enterprise are highly dependent on GPUs for compute capabilities. The limited availability of efficient resource management in GPUs is a barrier to scalable deployment of such technologies. To meet this need, the Verizon team developed a prototype using GPU slicing and management of virtualization that supports any GPU-based service and will increase the ability for multiple user-loads and tenants.

