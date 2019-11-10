5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Comscore Up 26 Percent

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









Reaching an all-time high of 8,482.27 points on Thursday (November 7), the NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) opened at 8,445.5 points on Monday (November 4) and had reached 8,445.94 points as of 2:13 p.m. EST on Friday (November 8).

Amid a privacy scandal at Twitter (NASDAQ:TWTR) in which two former employees are reported to have spied on thousands of users, Alex Stamos, ex-security chief at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), said that more incidents like this among tech companies are likely to follow.

On Wednesday (November 6), the state of California sued Facebook for its security practices, and stated that the company’s reluctance to cooperate in its investigation was one primary lever behind the action. Facebook paid a fine of US$5 billion to the Federal Trade Commission in July.

In other news, gaming giants Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) released their third quarter earnings last week. Despite solid revenues, both companies’ shares fell following the announcements.

Looking back over the week, in the small- and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers were as follows:

Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK)

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Bsquare (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Comscore

No stranger to this list, Comsore is a digital advertising firm focused on consumer behavior analytics for media and marketing firms. Although its shares are down more than 78 percent year-to-date, over the past month its share price has shown signs of acceleration, recouping over half of its loss.

In addition to customer insights, Comscore operates a ranking profile for digital platforms, including mobile, TV, movies and box offices.

On Tuesday (November 5), Comscore reported improved adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) over the quarter, paired with an increase in its cash balance to US$58.5 million, a 16 percent rise compared to the same time last year.

Comscore’s shares had climbed to US$3.20, a 26.18 percent hike, as of 12:14 p.m. EST on Friday.

Remark Holdings

Remark Holdings, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, runs a portfolio of companies that are focused on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Kankan, one of its subsidiaries, provides AI solutions for retail and customer analytics. Along with this, it runs a fintech arm designed for credit risk analysis and lead acquisitions, among other services.

In addition to Kankan, Remark Holdings owns the medical app Sharecar, which is connected to TV personality Dr. Oz.

Remark Holdings’ shares had reached US$0.82, a 13.89 percent increase, as of 12:14 p.m. EST on Friday.

Pareteum

Founded in 2001, cloud communications company Pareteum witnessed its shares gain nearly 13 percent over the week. Pareteum operates a number of cloud services: internet of things (IoT) control, location insights and smart city services. For example, through its location services it aggregates historic site visitation data and then creates segmentation analysis.

Driving its growth last week was a strategic deal with Linktel, based in Brazil. The commercial WiFi mammoth has selected Pareteum to deploy its cloud communications platform for its mobility services. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

Shares of Pareteum had reached US$0.44, a 12.99 percent rise, as of 12:22 p.m. EST on Friday.

Bsquare

With partners including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Bsquare operates cloud services for IoT applications. Over its 20 year history, Bsquare has embedded Microsoft software with a retail point of sale manufacturer and has built other IoT solutions.

On Thursday, Bsquare released it third quarter earnings, reporting declining year-over-year revenues to US$14.6 million. Despite this, its adjusted EBITDA and net loss figures improved during the same time period to negative US$0.5 million and US$1.1 million, respectively.

Shares of Bsquare had reached US$1.14, a 9.62 percent increase, as of 11:21 a.m. EST on Friday.

AGM Group Holdings

In the last six months, AGM Group Holdings’ shares have climbed over 33 percent. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company provides technology infrastructure to help companies build trading platforms and trades across 80 different kinds of securities.

With a market cap of US$477 million, the company has a price to earnings ratio of 117.

AGM Group Holdings had reached US$22.38, a 7.13 percent hike, as of 10:12 a.m. EST on Friday.

Data for the 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than US$500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

