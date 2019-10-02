Mining company pitches have changed very little over the past 20 years, but Stephen De Jong’s VRIFY Technology is looking to change that.









Stephen De Jong, CEO of VRIFY Technology, spoke with the Investing News Network (INN) about the company’s mining-focused 3D presentation and drone imaging technology.

“We’re starting to use data to essentially modify (mining company) presentations, because the traditional pitch today is not that different than it was 20 years ago,” De Jong told INN at the Extraordinary Future Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia.

With a background in the mining industry, De Jong discussed how the technology incorporates 3D models and drone photography to provide an immersive picture of a given pitch — whether it is a gold mining site, development or building.

“The technology is more of a presentation technology. The idea is that it is something that can be used for any idea, anything that can be pitched at all,” De Jong said.

De Jong further illustrated the adaptive side of the technology.

“We use interactive data, interactive presentations linked together via iPads or computers,” he explained. “In doing so, it not only enhances your presentation, because you can add 3D models and interactive drone photography to your presentation, (but) you also learn about what people are looking at based on the data behind it.”

As VRIFY looks to penetrate into more markets, De Jong added that he has started talking with investment funds to discuss how this technology can be leveraged.

Watch the video above for more on what De Jong had to say, and stay tuned for our video coverage from Extraordinary Future. Our full playlist for the event can be found on YouTube.

