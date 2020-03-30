Siyata Mobile to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 2nd

Company invites investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com









Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSXV:SIM, OTCQX:SYATF), based in Montréal, Canada, focused on push-to-talk over cellular communications, today announced that Arlen Hansen, Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 2nd.

DATE: Thursday, April 2nd

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/April2TechVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Begins Delivery of $3M – $5M of Rugged and In-Vehicle PTT Devices

Q1 Sales Remain Robust and No Supply Chain Disruptions Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Siyata Mobile’s Uniden® UV350 In-Vehicle Cellular IoT Device Launches with Verizon

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Click here to connect with Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSXV:SIM, OTCQX:SYATF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source