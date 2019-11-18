Siyata Mobile Receives C$950,000 Order from US Distributor

Providing a unified communication device for professional drivers, the order was made from a first responders and fleet vehicle distributor.









Siyata Mobile (TSXV:SIM), a company that focuses on connected devices for commercial fleets and vehicles announced that it received a C$950,000 shipping order from a US firm. The purchase order was made for Siyata’s Uniden UV350, which is designed to provide in-vehicle communication services for professional drivers with wide-screen LED displays, high speed data services and GPS coverage features.

As quoted in the press release:

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “This purchase order from a top US distributor demonstrates the growing acceptance of the UV350. With no known direct in-vehicle competitors in the market, we expect to continue delivering our cost effective, unique solution to the various end users in our target market.” The Company continues to focus its attention on the needs of First Responders and commercial drivers within the North American market. With ~17M commercial vehicles including 3.5M first responder vehicles in the United States alone, Siyata’s flagship Uniden® UV350 device is targeting a large scale market opportunity, partnering with Tier 1 cellular carriers to reach these end use customers.

Click here to read the full press release.