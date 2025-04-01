Subscriptions Reach 13K in Two Months

Launching Industry-Specific Solutions to Drive Subscriber Base in 2nd Quarter 2025

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report subscriptions to our Assistant NLP have surpassed 13,000 meeting management's expectations for phase one of our marketing strategy.

Phase one focused on a broad marketing effort targeting the global small-to-medium business (SMB) market segment. As previously reported, the majority of our subscribers come from regions where English is a second language. Today, management reaffirms its revised growth target of 100,000 subscribers by the end of 2025.

Syntheia has developed an industry-specific solution for the medical industry tailored to the needs of doctors' offices and wellness clinics. This solution is designed to enhance patient interactions by facilitating inquiries, scheduling appointments, and providing responses based on patient needs detected in conversation. In consultation with industry professionals, AssistantNLP has been optimized around three core pillars:

Smart Answers  Industry-specific answers to common patient questions.

Intelligent Interactions  On-going conversational knowledge learning.

Answer Calls 24/7  Active around the clock – maximizing patient communications.

Furthermore, we are actively developing industry-specific solutions tailored to the needs of:

  • Law Firms
  • Investment Advisors and Financial Planners
  • Real Estate Offices
  • Mortgage Brokers
  • Restaurants

By aligning our platform's capabilities with the unique demands of these industries, we aim to drive continued growth and reinforce our market position.

"We continue to commercialize and grow the platform and this is where the power of Syntheia's AI capabilities come into play for scalability, adoption, and marketability," commented Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer. "Our focus on system automations and artificial intelligence allows us to streamline our operations, drive down operational costs and maximize brand awareness and sales growth."

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the Company's mission and business objectives, the Company's efforts to grow brand awareness, customer base and sales and the development of new features for the Company's services. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

