Siyata Mobile Receives C$800,000 Order

Connected communications company, Siyata Mobile receives order of C$800,000 for its rugged smartphone devices.









Siyata Mobile (TSXV:SIM), a cellular communications company focused on connected vehicles, announced that it has received a C$800,000 order for its UR7 rugged handsets. Built on Android operating systems, the handsets are designed for enterprise customers to utilize its durable capabilities, while shifting from land mobile radio systems to Push-to-Talk over Cellular devices.

As quoted in the press release:

Built on the Android operating system, the UR7 is a unique LTE rugged clamshell smartphone device that has a large Push-to-Talk (PTT) button and crystal clear cellular call quality via dual speakers, making it an ideal handset for the PTT environment. The UR7 provides workers the ease and convenience of a flip phone combined with the durability and reliability of a rugged smartphone handset. Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “This is a great win for Siyata as the devices from this purchase order will be going to multiple end-use enterprise customers. This order demonstrates the strong reception from the market for our innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices, as they continue to draw the attention of enterprise customers in various vertical markets. As global carriers move their customers away from traditional LMR radio systems and towards PoC systems, our devices allow us to capture the value of this market shift.”

