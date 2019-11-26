Mobile

Siyata Mobile Receives C$1.8 Million Purchase Order

- November 26th, 2019

The order, made from a taxi technology distributor will help drivers with fare management, dispatch and navigation.

Siyata Mobile (TSXV:SIM), a firm that designs mobile technology for commercial fleets and professional vehicles received a purchase order for its devices of C$1.8 million. Purchased from a taxi technology distributor, the order was made for its in-vehicle smartphones that includes IoT features, monitoring capabilities while connecting to an external printer.

As quoted in the press release:

The CP250 will be installed in taxis utilizing the RS232 IO port to connect to an external printer and allows the CP250 to be the central IoT device for Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), taxi fleet management, navigation and also fare management. Other features supported by the CP250 include vehicle monitoring and vehicle availability, all while communicating via its carrier-grade PoC solution.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile commented, “This additional purchase order is a strong validation of the importance of a streamlined device to be the backbone of communications within a commercial vehicle and in this case a taxi. With the CP250, taxi drivers can access all their necessary apps and equipment on a single all-in-one device, with instant communication and dispatch, navigation and most importantly for taxis, fare management.”

