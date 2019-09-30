Siyata Mobile Contract Doubles to C$850,000

The company received an additional purchase order from a taxi technology distributor that increased the contract from C$360,000.









Siyata Mobile (TSXV:SIM), a connected communication technology company focused on commercial vehicles announced that an original order of C$360,000 has been increased to C$850,000. The order came from a taxi technology distributor, who plans to will be deploy Siyata’s 4G/LTE mobile devices in its taxis.

As quoted in the press release:

As previously announced on July 22 , this customer’s original purchase order of $360,000 has been increased to total over $850,000. The customer will equip their taxi drivers with the Company’s 4G/LTE rugged Push-to-Talk mobile devices, in addition to its commercial vehicle devices. Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “This is a great customer for us that focuses on the taxi market vertical and is a strong validation for both our commercial vehicle and rugged mobile Push-to-Talk solutions. This additional purchase order aims to provide professional drivers with seamless communication between one another at the push of a button both inside their taxis and on the go.”

