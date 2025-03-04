Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Syntheia Reports Subscription Business has Doubled to 4,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business has Doubled to 4,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report, further to its press release dated February 21, 2025, that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform doubled yet again now to 4,000 subscribers and keep growing.

" Subscription growth since launch continues to exceed expectations in every way. Subscriptions now stand at 4,000+ subscribers as of March 4, 2025. Remarkably, since launch, we have seen increasing subscriber growth every single day on our dashboard. It has been truly extraordinary to watch this unfold! As many know, 10,000 subscribers for 2025 was our initial milestone. To see 4,000 in month one was the greatest surprise to Paul - our Chief Technology Officer - myself and the team. With Syntheia's autonomous operating systems in place, Management will be looking at revising our existing advertising budget with the intent to build our community further, " commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer.

About Syntheia's Referral Program: Never on Hold Again Club

Never on Hold Again Club is a referral program that rewards customers for sharing the power of AI-driven call handling. By referring businesses to Syntheia, customers can earn exclusive benefits while helping others elevate their customer service experience. For more details on the Never On Hold Again Club, including rewards, terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.syntheia.ai/the-never-on-hold-again-club . The program is available to users in all countries subject to local rules and regulations. No paid subscription is required to participate.

Flexible Plans and Pricing: Syntheia's Three Pricing Models

AssistantNLP's Receptionist service is available today to customers in three pricing tiers:

  • Freemium ' – Includes essential features with 60 minutes included per month at no cost;
  • Basic ' – Priced at $99.99/month, includes 500 minutes per month with additional functionalities such as email messaging; and
  • Pro ' – At $299.99/month, includes 2,000 monthly minutes, advanced analytics and customizable features.

Please access https://www.syntheia.ai/pricing for more details on each pricing tier.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the Company's business objectives, the Company's efforts to grow brand awareness, customer base and sales, changes to the Company's marketing and advertising budget, and the availability of the Never on Hold Again Referral Program and pricing tiers. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SyntheiaSYAI:CCCSE:SYAIEmerging Tech Investing
SYAI:CC
Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Reports Subscription Business Has Doubled in Past 7 Days to 2,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Reports Subscription Business Has Doubled in Past 7 Days to 2,000 Subscribers

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report, further to its press release dated February 14, 2025, that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform doubled to 2,000 subscribers and keeps growing.

" We are overwhelmed by the response AssistantNLP has received from users. It is becoming increasingly clear that our AI platform is in tune with the times and is something that small and medium-sized businesses have been waiting for, " said Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer of Syntheia. " What we can also clearly see is the increase in daily subscribers, from an average of 10 initially to 200 recently.   We look to grow our subscriber base and have continued strong engagement with our community no different than other well known social media companies that we are all familiar with. We have built the technical system that can support, grow, and scale this   objective very quickly with minimal spend that is fully autonomous; something we have great technical expertise with. Numbers continue to exceed our expectations. We are    reassessing our growth projections again and will provide shareholder guidance in Q1 2025 when we have a sense of what levels we can realistically achieve. Stay   tuned! "

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Deploying up to 60,000 minute-per-month Call Centre Initiative with Van-Fort in Nunavut, Canada

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Announces First 1,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Announces First 1,000 Subscriptions

Launches "Never on Hold Again Club"   Referral Marketing Campaign

Hosting Investor Night in Vaughan, Ontario   on February 20 th , 2025

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Launches AssistantNLP, Elevating Customer Interaction with AI-Powered Receptionist Service

Syntheia Launches AssistantNLP, Elevating Customer Interaction with AI-Powered Receptionist Service

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its groundbreaking product, AssistantNLP . This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the Company's journey as AssistantNLP becomes available to businesses worldwide, starting with its first service: the AI-Powered Receptionist .

Designed to enhance how businesses engage with their customers, our AI-Powered Receptionist leverages the power of natural language processing (NLP) to handle inbound calls with accuracy and efficiency. The service currently supports English, with additional languages planned for release in the near future, expanding its global accessibility.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Announces Establishment of Advisory Board and Appointment of Travel Industry Expert, Mr. John Kirk

Syntheia Announces Establishment of Advisory Board and Appointment of Travel Industry Expert, Mr. John Kirk

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will collaborate with management and the board of directors to enhance the Company's strategic direction, provide expert guidance on its commercial initiatives, offer industry insights, and shape and accelerate innovations.

As the inaugural member of the Advisory Board, Syntheia welcomes Mr. John Kirk, a leader in the travel industry. The travel sector represents a potentially significant growth market for the Company's technology.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Building with Intel logo.

Tech 5: Intel Faces M&A Rumors, Apple Debuts New iPhone

This week brought major moves in the tech space, including a new product release from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and reports of a potential shakeup for Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) businesses.

Meanwhile, big things are brewing for two former OpenAI members, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has made a quantum leap. Plus, following a remarkable period of growth, Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) experienced an unexpected shift.

Read on to learn more about what happened during a busy week in the tech sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Maple leaf on top of stock charts.

New Purpose ETFs Give Canadian Investors Access to Leading Tech Stocks

Asset management firm Purpose Investments launched seven new Yield Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday (February 20), including four that offer Canadians exposure to key tech companies.

Keep reading...Show less
UFO-shaped structure.

Tuttle Capital Files for ETF Tied to UFO-Related Technologies

Tuttle Capital Management has submitted regulatory filings for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies potentially involved in advanced technologies linked to unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The proposed fund, called the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure AI Powered ETF (UFOD), will allocate the majority of its assets to aerospace and defense firms believed to have exposure to classified research and development projects.

According to documentation sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), UFOD is designed to track companies engaged in research that may involve technology beyond conventional scientific advances.

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has acquired the 'Sisson North Tungsten Project' in New Brunswick directly bordering the Sisson Tungsten Mine. This new project consists of 2,582 contagious acres prospective for tungsten.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We feel that with the tariff issues that are now very present, tungsten will be one of the most sought after domestically sourced strategic metals. Similar to our foray into antimony, management feels that the China stranglehold will create a demand for tungsten and antimony as the supply chain tightens. We feel that diversifying into these sectors gives our shareholders the best opportunity for success especially now that the junior markets have become very buoyant for tungsten as witnessed by the strong movement of companies such as American Tungsten Corp who's shares have risen from $0.03 cents in October to a high of $2.37 yesterday showing the strong investor demand for tungsten related companies." Mr. Nelson went on to say, "In addition, we would like to remind the market of our lithium holdings in Clayton Valley, Nevada, which are prospective for both lithium clay & lithium brine, at a time when we feel domestically sourced lithium projects will garner significantly more market interest in 2025. Despite the negative sentiment around lithium and EV's over the last two years, the recent data clearly shows that EV sales are increasing and the momentum for EV sales globally is in fact strengthening, not weakening."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Spearmint Acquires the Sisson North Tungsten Project

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has acquired the 'Sisson North Tungsten Project' in New Brunswick directly bordering the Sisson Tungsten Mine. This new project consists of 2,582 contagious acres prospective for tungsten.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We feel that with the tariff issues that are now very present, tungsten will be one of the most sought after domestically sourced strategic metals. Similar to our foray into antimony, management feels that the China stranglehold will create a demand for tungsten and antimony as the supply chain tightens. We feel that diversifying into these sectors gives our shareholders the best opportunity for success especially now that the junior markets have become very buoyant for tungsten as witnessed by the strong movement of companies such as American Tungsten Corp who's shares have risen from $0.03 cents in October to a high of $2.37 yesterday showing the strong investor demand for tungsten related companies." Mr. Nelson went on to say, "In addition, we would like to remind the market of our lithium holdings in Clayton Valley, Nevada, which are prospective for both lithium clay & lithium brine, at a time when we feel domestically sourced lithium projects will garner significantly more market interest in 2025. Despite the negative sentiment around lithium and EV's over the last two years, the recent data clearly shows that EV sales are increasing and the momentum for EV sales globally is in fact strengthening, not weakening."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its recently published findings from its "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia with Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumors" study will be presented at the international 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference on February 20th in Vancouver. Sona's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, a planning committee member for this conference, and Dr. Barry Kennedy, of The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group, will present both poster and oral presentations.

The conference is presented by OncologyEducation and is Canada's flagship meeting on the research and treatment of melanoma, bringing together medical oncologists, surgeons, dermatologists, radiotherapists, pathologists, immunologists, molecular biologists and industry partners to review the latest research and explore new therapies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

uranium investing

Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

Base Metals Investing

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Gold Investing

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

copper investing

BHP CEO Talks Critical Minerals Opportunities, Challenges in Canada

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units

Resource Investing

CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Extreme Fear – What It Means for Global Markets

×