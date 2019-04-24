NuRAN Announces Change in Management

NuRAN Wireless Inc. (CSE:NUR) (OTC:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) (“NuRAN Wireless” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Maxime Dumas as new President and CEO.









Prior to this appointment, Mr Dumas was Vice-President of Strategy & Corporate Development for the Company. As a founding member of NuRAN Wireless, Mr Dumas defined NuRAN’s vision and played a key role in establishing the company as a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless solutions. Mr Dumas holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in computer engineering from Universite Laval, where he also pursued a Master of Science (MSc) degree in wireless communications. For the past 15 years, he has played multiple technical, commercial and strategic roles in the fields of digital signal processing, software-defined radio, and mobile communications. Mr Dumas earned recognition in the world of telecommunications, and has been invited multiple times to speak at international events.

Though Mr Bedard is resigning from his position of President and CEO, he will continue to play an active role as consultant and special advisor for the Company.

Martin Bedard stated: “With the recent additions of Christian de Faria and Babak Fouladi to the Board of Directors, having Maxime Dumas stepping in as new President and CEO is bringing me strong confidence in the future of the Company.”

“On behalf of the Directors and Officers of NuRAN, I would like to extend my gratitude to Mr Bedard for having brought the Company to where it is today. It is because of his sustained commitment and dedication that NuRAN Wireless has reached such worldwide market recognition, and is poised to be a great success”, stated Maxime Dumas, President and CEO of NuRAN Wireless. “We appreciate his continued involvement as part-time consultant and special advisor to the Company and sincerely wish him the best of luck with his new endeavours.”, added Mr Dumas.

“We welcome Mr Dumas in his new role, and are confident in his skills to lead the Company to a sustained growth”, stated Christian de Faria, Director for NuRAN Wireless.

Mr Dumas’ appointment is effective as of today.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

Forward Looking Statements

