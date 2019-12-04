Nokia Launches 7.2 Phones With Triple Camera Features in Canada

The smartphone combines advanced optic tools driven by artificial intelligence along with with two day battery life capabilities.









Nokia (NYSE:NOK), mobile phone company announced the release of its Nokia 7.2 in Canada. Features of the phone include a 48MP triple camera, PureDisplay and Quad Pixel technology.

As quoted in the press release:

Nokia 7.2 is the first in the Nokia smartphone portfolio to feature a triple camera set up, which combines a highly sensitive 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology main camera with ZEISS Optics, ultrawide camera, and depth camera to achieve stunning image capture results. The Quad Pixel technology combines four pixels into one to create stunning images in all conditions. Nokia 7.2 introduces three new and exclusive ZEISS bokeh styles. Portrait mode combines powerful imaging experiences that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur with the ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth modes. Add beautification to perfect your skin tones for instantly shareable portraits. AI-powered night mode allows you to snap the perfect moment in low light, combining image fusion and explosion stacking to deliver stellar low light performance.

