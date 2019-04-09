Mitek’s Mobile Capture and Digital Identity Software Upgraded for Desktop Browsers

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK), a company that provides mobile capture and digital identity verification software announced that its MiSnap™software now has auto-capture features for desktop. Mitek’s services enable users to have their image authenticated if they are applying for a credit card, mortgage or loan at a rapid rate. As quoted in the press release: “Today consumers … Continued









Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK), a company that provides mobile capture and digital identity verification software announced that its MiSnap™software now has auto-capture features for desktop. Mitek’s services enable users to have their image authenticated if they are applying for a credit card, mortgage or loan at a rapid rate.

As quoted in the press release:

“Today consumers expect to be able to do business across any platform or channel they choose,” said Sanjay Gupta, vice president and head of product at Mitek. “By bringing Mitek’s superior document auto-capture experience to desktops, we’re ensuring users get the same seamless and easy-to-use experience regardless of the device they are using. Our technology also improves image acceptance rates for authentication and onboarding. In fact, we’ve seen that images taken with MiSnap yield a 35 percent higher image acceptance rate compared to manual captures. This not only eliminates user frustration when an image is declined due to poor quality, but also improves the overall identity verification experience.” Using state-of-the-art image capture technology, MiSnap delivers a superior auto-capture experience for desktop and across mobile devices through:

Guided commands: Real-time commands such as where to place a document in relation to the camera or detection of glare on the ID document are some of the conditions evaluated in order to help the user capture an optimal image, which improves image acceptance rates and reduces capture retries.

Advanced image analysis: Once MiSnap has achieved an optimal capture of the ID document, the software then further analyzes the image and makes the necessary adjustments in order to process all images consistently and accurately.

Modern architecture: Because MiSnap uses WebAssembly, it can perform at native speeds and is easy to integrate into customers’ web-based apps and requires minimal footprint.

