LogMeIn Reports US$313.1 Million in Revenue For Second Quarter

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), cloud communications company announced US$313.1 million in revenue over the second quarter, while the company’s EBITDA stood at US$72.6 million. Over the quarter, LogMeIn features core partnerships with Dolby (NYSE:DLB) for conference services, in addition to launching three new business application features.

As quoted in the press release:

Second quarter financial highlights include:

GAAP revenue was $313.1 million and non-GAAP revenue was $313.4 million

GAAP net loss was $6.5 million or ($0.13) per share and non-GAAP net income was $58.6 million or $1.17 per diluted share

EBITDA was $72.6 million or 23.2% of GAAP revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $95.6 million or 30.5% of non-GAAP revenue

Cash flow from operations was $83.7 million or 26.7% of non-GAAP revenue, and adjusted free cash flow was $74.0 million or 23.6% of non-GAAP revenue

Total GAAP deferred revenue was $409.1 million

The Company closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $111.6 million and $200.0 million of borrowings under its existing credit agreement

