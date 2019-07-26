Mobile

Investing News

LogMeIn Reports US$313.1 Million in Revenue For Second Quarter

- July 26th, 2019

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), cloud communications company announced US$313.1 million in revenue over the second quarter, while the company’s EBITDA stood at US$72.6 million. Over the quarter, LogMeIn features core partnerships with Dolby (NYSE:DLB) for conference services, in addition to launching three new business application features. As quoted in the press release: Second quarter financial highlights include: … Continued

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), cloud communications company announced US$313.1 million in revenue over the second quarter, while the company’s EBITDA stood at US$72.6 million. Over the quarter, LogMeIn features core partnerships with Dolby (NYSE:DLB) for conference services, in addition to launching three new business application features.

As quoted in the press release:

Second quarter financial highlights include:

  • GAAP revenue was $313.1 million and non-GAAP revenue was $313.4 million

  • GAAP net loss was $6.5 million or ($0.13) per share and non-GAAP net income was $58.6 million or $1.17 per diluted share

  • EBITDA was $72.6 million or 23.2% of GAAP revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $95.6 million or 30.5% of non-GAAP revenue

  • Cash flow from operations was $83.7 million or 26.7% of non-GAAP revenue, and adjusted free cash flow was $74.0 million or 23.6% of non-GAAP revenue

  • Total GAAP deferred revenue was $409.1 million

  • The Company closed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $111.6 million and $200.0 million of borrowings under its existing credit agreement

Click here to read the full press release.

2019-mobile-web-stocks

Find the newest mobile tech opportunities today

 
Read our 2019 mobile tech report
 

Related posts

Cybersecurity Firm OneSpan Reports Double-Digit Growth
Proofpoint Announces 25 Percent Increase in Revenue
Yandex Announces Second Quarter Earnings
Animoca Brands Wins Gaming Licensing Rights for MGM Interactive Movie

Tags

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *