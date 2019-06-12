LogMeIn and Dolby Enter Partnership

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), video conferencing company that serves over 28 million users announced that it has partnered with Dolby Voice to improve the video and audio quality of conference calls. Dolby’s hardware will be applied to further develop intuitive and seamless video conferencing capabilities. As quoted in the press release: “With most conferencing solutions today, people … Continued









LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), video conferencing company that serves over 28 million users announced that it has partnered with Dolby Voice to improve the video and audio quality of conference calls. Dolby’s hardware will be applied to further develop intuitive and seamless video conferencing capabilities.

As quoted in the press release:

“With most conferencing solutions today, people spend far too much time struggling to be heard or figuring out what is being said by participants. Dolby’s expertise in audio and video technologies enables us to deliver a natural, life-like, and intuitive conferencing experience with Dolby Voice,” said Andrew Border, Vice President, Communications Business Group, Dolby. “With LogMeIn’s leadership in the collaboration and communication market, along with our shared passion for delivering spectacular user experiences, we will now be able to deliver Dolby Voice to a larger audience.” Utilizing Dolby’s Room-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, businesses will be able to pay a low all-inclusive monthly rate for both the hardware and software, eliminating the need for large upfront costs when outfitting multiple rooms. This subscription-based pricing model removes the headaches that have long been associated with the purchasing of hardware. Cost-efficient and hassle-free, RaaS allows companies to stay within budget, steer clear of intimidating overheads, and avoid lengthy internal approvals, making the GoToRoom and Dolby Voice rooms solution one of the easiest to buy, easiest to use and easiest to support in the market.

