KVH Announces Shipment of 10,000 Satellite Systems

The maritime satellite communications company integrates connected IoT systems for commercial vehicles and leisure craft.









KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI), a mobile communications company principally focused on the maritimes industry announced the 10,000th shipment of its VSAT satellite communications system. KVH operates IoT monitoring for commercial vessels, operating integrated technology for wide-ranging, connected vessels.

As quoted in the press release:

“We set out to make satellite communications reliable, cost effective, and more accessible to seafarers through innovations in technology, satellite services, and business models,” says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH chief executive officer. “The accelerating adoption of our TracPhone VSAT systems and connectivity delivered by our high-throughput satellite (HTS) network reflects the demand for the affordable airtime, fast data speeds, network security, IoT proactive monitoring, and value-added services that we deliver. The ability to offer a fully integrated solution, which we see as the KVH Advantage, is desirable both to leisure boaters who wish to remain connected to friends and family on shore as well as the commercial industry in which the connected ship is rapidly becoming a reality.” KVH manufactures a complete line of advanced HTS antenna systems designed for a wide range of yacht and vessel types. The 37 cm TracPhone V3-HTS is the fastest ultra-compact maritime VSAT antenna and the 2019 recipient of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) Product of Excellence award, while the TracPhone V7-HTS, a 60 cm diameter Ku-band antenna, is also a past NMEA Product of Excellence award recipient. In March 2019, KVH introduced the TracPhone V11-HTS, the world’s fastest 1 meter Ku/C-band maritime VSAT antenna, designed to deliver worldwide data speeds as fast as 20 Mbps down/3 Mbps up. Both the TracPhone V7-HTS and V11-HTS offer a unique dual-channel configuration that provides simultaneous high-speed and unlimited use data channels for optimal flexibility. All three TracPhone HTS-series systems are designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver multi-layered Ku-band coverage, enabling vessels to see multiple HTS and wide beam satellites for maximum availability of broadband service.

