iSign To Release 200 Units to Hi-Tek Media for Omni-Veil Digital Network

iSign Media Solutions (TSXV:ISD,OTC:ISDSF) announced the request to release 200 units of hardware to Hi-Tek Media as part of the joint venture in the Omni-Veil Digital Network. Hi-Tek Media placed a purchase order of 1,000 mobile messaging devices from iSign Media Solutions. Data is gathered through iSign Media’s technology for the purpose of proximity marketing and security alert solutions.

As quoted in the press release:

This initial shipment will be iSIGN’s newly developed Smart PODX devices that adds “any distance anywhere” messaging anytime in proximity and to any distant location. The Smart PODX can be used as a standalone device as well as in tandem with iSIGN’s Smart Antennas. The revenue generated from this initial two-year contract will be approximately $730,000, priced on a Software-as-a-Service basis that combines hardware costs with monthly messaging fees. Commencement of revenue is projected to begin June 2019. As contracted with Hi-Tek, a down payment will be forwarded to iSIGN. Additionally, as data is gathered by iSIGN’s technology through its interaction with mobile devices, the potential of further revenues resulting from the sale of anonymous data insights will exist. At the current time, neither the potential value nor a revenue commencement date can be estimated.

