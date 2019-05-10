Highly Anticipated Uber IPO Shares Drop On Opening

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) launched the year’s most highly anticipated IPO at $45 per share. The world’s largest ride-hailing company shares opened at $42, later moving to $43.07 mid-day. The company issued 180 million shares, raising $8.1 billion. As quoted in the news article: San Francisco-based Uber sold 180 million shares for $45 each Thursday, after … Continued









Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) launched the year’s most highly anticipated IPO at $45 per share. The world’s largest ride-hailing company shares opened at $42, later moving to $43.07 mid-day. The company issued 180 million shares, raising $8.1 billion.

As quoted in the news article:

San Francisco-based Uber sold 180 million shares for $45 each Thursday, after marketing them for $44 to $50 apiece. Even at the low end of the price range, Uber’s listing was the ninth-largest U.S. IPO of all time and the biggest on a U.S. exchange since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion global record holder in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares are trading under the ticker UBER. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. led the listing.

