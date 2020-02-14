First Responder Featured on Government Technology Magazine

First Responder Technologies (CSE:WPN) was featured on Government Technology









First Responder Technologies (CSE:WPN) was featured on Government Technology, a magazine focused on the role of information technology in both state and local governments. In the interview, writer Jed Pressgrove highlighted the unique technology as well as privacy issues associated with wi-fi.

First Responder Technologies is currently completing the development of its first Wi-Fi-based perimeter security demonstration unit, which is anticipated to be more accurate, safer and less costly to deploy than existing technologies.

For the full interview, click here.

