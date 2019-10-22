Ericsson Partners with NVIDIA in 5G Radio Access Networks

The two companies are collaborating to accelerate the advancement of AI, gaming and virtual reality across 5G networks.









Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), mobile broadband company and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), a pioneer in the computing world announced that the two companies are joining forces in 5G. Through collaborating in 5G radio access networks, the companies are enabling the greater adoption of artificial intelligence into IoT systems and virtual networks.

As quoted in the press release:

The companies’ ultimate goal is to commercialize virtualized RAN technologies to deliver radio networks with flexibility and shorter time to market for new services, such as augmented reality, virtual reality and gaming. “5G is set to turbocharge the intelligent edge revolution,” said Huang. “Fusing 5G, supercomputing and AI has enabled us to create a revolutionary communications platform supporting, someday, trillions of always-on, AI-enabled smart devices. Combining our world-leading capabilities, NVIDIA and Ericsson are helping to invent this exciting future.” Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of Networks at Ericsson, said, “As a technology leader, we embrace openness and new platforms where we can continue to innovate and push boundaries to provide our customers with the best possible solutions. With NVIDIA we will jointly look at bringing alternatives to market for virtualizing the complete radio access network.”

Click here to read the full press release.