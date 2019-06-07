Domo and Zendesk Partner to Develop App

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), computer software company principally engaged in mobile solutions has partnered with online customer service company Zendesk to develop an app. Together, the companies launched the Zendesk CustomerSuccess for IoT app on Domo’s cloud platform. As quoted in the press release: With this new app, companies can merge their Zendesk data with data from … Continued









Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), computer software company principally engaged in mobile solutions has partnered with online customer service company Zendesk to develop an app. Together, the companies launched the Zendesk CustomerSuccess for IoT app on Domo’s cloud platform.

As quoted in the press release:

With this new app, companies can merge their Zendesk data with data from other sources, all in the Domo platform. Once this data is in Domo, companies can get a holistic view of its customers’ needs and habits, and see how business decisions are affecting customers in real-time. Companies get real-time alerts based upon changes in the data coming from a device, and Domo pushes that data back to Zendesk Sunshine, the company’s CRM platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to automatically initiate a ticket for Zendesk support. This app offers an end-to-end solution for companies to take action based upon the data from their IoT machines. “Domo is helping customers evolve their IoT data from an operational tool for the shop floor to a valuable asset for the entire company. With this new App, we are providing our mutual customers with a seamless experience for taking data from machines and initiating workflow to solve problems. Zendesk Sunshine makes it easy to deliver this integrated experience, which we believe is the future of IoT,” said Jay Heglar, chief strategy officer, Domo.

Click here to read the full press release.