DGTL Holdings Inc Secures $2MM USD

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV:DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a $2,000,000 USD low interest credit facility with Pacific Western Bank









DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV:DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a $2,000,000 USD low interest credit facility with Pacific Western Bank (“PWB”). The credit facility was secured by DGTL Holdings Inc., on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary; Hashoff LLC.

The primary purpose of this credit facility is to service new accounts receivables from Hashoff’s Fortune 100 customer base. The facility allows Hashoff to draw up to $2,000,000 USD at an interest rate of 0.83% per month. The “Advance Rate” affixed to the facility was secured at 85% of the value of the underlying account receivables. Terms were accepted based on Hashoff’s consistent compound annual growth and positive three year revenue projections.

DGTL Holdings Inc. CEO Mike Racic reports that, “Access to low interest capital allows Hashoff LLC to service new account receivables effectively and efficiently. This is an important first step towards executing on Hashoff’s assertive three year growth plan.”

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. incubates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures, including; investment, M&A, earnouts and licensing structures.

ABOUT HASHOFF LLC

Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands, by; identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking, top ranked media content publishers, for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous Fortune 100 level brands by providing direct access to the new global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators. #Hashoff LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc.

For more information, please visit; https://dgtlinc.com.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879 – 3485

Click here to connect with DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV:DGTL) for an Investor Presentation.

Source